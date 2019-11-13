|
|
Ethel Volz age 86, a resident of Shalimar, FL for 49 years, died Wednesday morning on August 28, 2019 in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida from multiple complications related to kidney disease.
Born at the family farm home in Churchville, Maryland to parents William Lester Plummer and Leona Poole Plummer, Ethel was the sixth child born in a family of three girls and five boys. Not long after graduating Bel Air High School in 1951 she became an Air Force bride, marrying one of her brother's good friends, David Volz, son of George and Mary Volz also of Churchville. They were soon assigned to Eglin AFB, FL where they were introduced to the Gulf Coast and lived for two years before returning home to Maryland.
Ethel and her family enjoyed living among her many relatives and close friends in the Harford County area while raising a family of four children.
In 1970 the family moved to Shalimar, Florida when David accepted a position with the Defense Department at Eglin AFB.
Ethel is survived by her three sons: David R. Volz, Jr. and wife Barbara of Houston, TX, Michael B. Volz and wife Carolyn of Crestview, FL and Brian E. Volz of Shalimar, FL, daughter: Mary Catherine Volz Van Pamel and husband Michael of Kemp, Texas, grandchildren: Jason G. Volz and wife Rachael of Houston, TX, Nicholas R. Volz and wife Ashley of New Orleans, LA, Courtney Cannon of Austin, TX, Cody Cannon of Midland, TX, and Richard Maique and wife Olga of Katy, TX, great grandchildren: Stella and Wendell Volz of New Orleans, LA, Oliver and George Volz of Houston, TX, and Blythe, Sullivan, and Theodore Maique of Katy, TX.
Interment will be at Calvary Methodist Church, Churchville, Maryland, Saturday November 16th 2019 at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in memory of Ethel be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, M.D. Anderson Cancer Foundation, or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019