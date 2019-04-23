Home

Ethel Walls

Ethel Walls Notice
On April 21, 2019 Ethel R. Walls (nee Melton) of Baltimore beloved wife of the late John E. Walls, Sr. and devoted mother of Donald E., Michael D. Theodore W. and John E. Walls, Jr., Connie R. Marinelli, Donna J. Beadenkopf and Susan D. Price. Dear sister of Harold Melton, Lillie Friendly, Margaret Mobley and Dot Wattenbarger. She is also survived by 9 loving grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters.Friends and family may call at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, P.A., 421 Crain Hwy., S.E., Glen Burnie on Wed. 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. Services will be held on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Cedar Hill Cemetery. For further information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
