Ethel Webster
Webster, Ethel L. (nee Lieberman) quietly passed away May 31, 2020, at Embrace Hospice Facility. She was 91 years old.

The former Ethel Lieberman was one of two daughters born to Mabel and Allen Lieberman in Baltimore City. Ethel went to local grade schools and graduated from Patterson Park High School.

After securing a job at the Social Security Administration in downtown Baltimore, she met and married Francis Jacobs and had two daughters. They later divorced and Ethel remarried in 1963 to Wayne Webster.

The family lived in Parkville Maryland and in time had their dream home built in Essex, Maryland near the Baltimore Yacht Club. There everyone learned to love life on the water and enjoyed many days crabbing and fishing.

As time went on, Ethel retired from Social Security after 34 years of service. She enjoyed her retirement in her home. After Wayne passed on in 2000, in time she moved to North Myrtle Besch, SC with her eldest daughter, Linda, and her husband Warren Gregory.

During the time in SC, she lost her youngest daughter, Barbara to heart failure. As she picked up the pieces, she continued to enjoy life on the intercoastal waterway.

Her remaining days were overcome with final stages of dementia. She passed quietly in her sleep. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Ethel accepted the Lord as her savior and is enjoying life everlasting in His arms.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
