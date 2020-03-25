|
Eugene A. Eaby, age 81, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on March 18, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Eugene and Ruth (Dapp) Eaby and husband of the late Nancy (Rachanow) Eaby. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served our country in the Vietnam War. Eugene retired in 1976 as a Sgt. First Class after 20 years of service, where he worked as a machinist and Forge Shop Foreman. He then went on to work as a security systems analyst for BGE where he worked for 17 years, retiring in 1993, and worked part time at the hardware department at Stebbins Anderson in Towson. He was a member of the VFW - Abingdon Post 5337 and Towne Baptist Church. He liked watching NASCAR and western movies, loved cars and spending time with his grandchildren.
Eugene is survived by his daughters, Laura Eaby Campbell of Fallston and her husband, Matthew and Brigitte Eaby Dixon of Crescent City, CA and her husband, Jim; grandchildren, Jack Campbell, Cecelia Campbell, Brandon Dixon, Katina Dixon, and Danielle Dixon and 9 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Curtis Eaby, Robert Eaby and Alan Eaby. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Peacock.
A private Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VFW-Abingdon Post 5337, 3705 Pulaski Hwy, Abingdon, MD 21009.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020