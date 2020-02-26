|
On February 24, 2020, Eugene C. Grden, Sr. a retiree from the General Motors Broening Highway Plant in Baltimore. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He was known for his wit and humor. He loved sports and his family. Gene was happily married for 65 years to his beloved June Violet Grden (nee Peacher); the devoted father of Eugene C. Grden, Jr. (Rebecca), Susan G. Strawbridge (Steven) and David A. Grden (Sandra); loving grandfather of Jason (Erika), Lori (Alex), Matthew, Rachel, Steven, Jr. (Amy), Daniel (Emily), Stanley (Fiona); loving great grandfather of Dayne, Trace, Gianna, Mason and Milo; dear brother of John Grden; and also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Thursday, Feb. 27th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM and on Friday, Feb. 28th from 10 to 10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bel Air UMC, 21 Linwood Ave., Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020