Eugene Edgar Wagner
1930 - 2020
Eugene (Gene) Edgar Wagner, age 90, sadly passed away on November 27, 2020.

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Emma H. Durham-Wagner (nee Hejduk) and the late John G. Wagner, Sr. He was the devoted husband to the late Peggy A., beloved father of daughter Diane Wolfe & husband John (Jerry), son Gene (Geno) Wagner & wife Cynthia, and son John Wagner & wife Dawn, grandfather to Julie Brooks (Jeffrey), Sherri Baker (Justin), Amanda Wagner, and Krista Wagner, and great grandfather of Madelyn Brooks. He was the brother of the late Geraldine Rosenberg (William), and the late John G. Wagner, Jr. (Inez).

Gene was a Corporal in the Army during the Korean War. He was a mechanic keeping the military trucks running so they could transport cargo and soldiers. He was a member of the American Legion Dewey Lowman Post #109. Gene worked at Washington Aluminum Company as a welder for 19 years. He also worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at Columbia Moulding Company, Pecos Window Company and GROCO Boat Parts. He was also a member of the Riverview Community Association. He helped with the community cleanup. He would save the copper wire from disposed electronic equipment. Gene loved boating, crabbing and fishing. Always played the lottery in hopes of hitting the big one! and trying his luck at the race track. He did wood working and grew a lot of nice vegetables and flowers. He loved animals. He set up bird feeders and bird houses in his yard. He would work on the cars with the boys. Gene was always fixing things and helping others.

He registered to donate his body to science so he could still be useful after death by advancing research and education that leads to identifying diseases and health conditions for the development of treatments and cures. Because of COVID-19 they are not accepting any remains. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. As updates become available, they can be seen on www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

