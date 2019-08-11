|
On August 7, 2019, Eugene Bennett Fink, beloved husband of Marjorie Callis Fink; devoted father of Marjorie Gunn (Michael) and Daniel Fink; loving grandfather of Nicholas, Anna and Liam Gunn and Bennett and Lillet Fink.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Tuesday, August 13th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, where a Prayer Service will be held at 3 PM. Mr. Fink will lie-in state at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Freedom, PA, on Wednesday, August 14th, from 10:30 to 11 AM, at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Serra Foundation of Baltimore, Inc., c/o John Jordan, 1 Southerly Ct., Unit 603, Towson, MD 21286.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019