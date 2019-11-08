|
|
On November 6, 2019 Eugene Gus Cantemiry, beloved husband of the late Joanne L. (nee Creegan) Cantemiry; devoted father of Jamie Hitchcock and her husband Michael, Dean Cantemiry and his wife Debbie and Jessica Sykes and her husband Brandon; beloved grandfather of Eleni, William, Evan, Jason, Cati, Ella, Piper, Penelope, Sheila and Janie.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2 pm at which time a funeral service will begin. Interment to follow at the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Bel Air, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019