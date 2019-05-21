Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Eugene BAKER
Eugene H. BAKER

Eugene H. "Arky" Baker, 88, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019; loving husband of Mary Joan Baker for 66 yrs.; beloved father of Patrick M. Baker and his wife Karen, Teresa M. Baker and the late Timothy E. Baker; dear brother of the late William Baker; cherished grandfather of Jodee Thomas, and Corey Baker and great grandfather of Charlotte and Evelyn Thomas. The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5 to 8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10AM. Interment All Saints Episcopal Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Baker's memory to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 21, 2019
