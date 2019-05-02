|
On April 29, 2019 Eugene Haupt, Jr. beloved husband of the late Margaret Martyn Haupt (nee Martyn); devoted father of David Eugene Haupt and his wife Susan A. and Gail Christie Atlas and her husband Steve; loving grandfather of Sara (Atlas) Owens, James Atlas, Matthew Atlas, Carey (Atlas) Weber, Joshua Haupt and Jeremy Haupt; great grandfather of 12 and pre-deceased by two great grandchildren. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.A Memorial Service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church (4200 St. Paul Street) on Saturday, May 11 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made Second Presbyterian Church www.secondpresby.org or .
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 2 to May 8, 2019