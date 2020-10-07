Eugene Hillman

On Friday, September 18, Eugene Michael Hillman, a remarkable man who lived to love, went home to his Heavenly Father. Survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 31 years, Bernadette Hillman, 5 children, 2 stepdaughters, 16 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.



Gene was born December 5, 1934, in Catonsville, Maryland, the youngest of five children of Elmer and Genevieve Hillman. He attended St. Agnes School and graduated from Catonsville High School. In 1956, he married LaDonna Smith, mother of his 5 cherished children. In 1989, Gene married Bernadette Neville and became a loving father to her daughters.



Survived are his children Regina McCarthy (Mike), Helen Harper, Judy Hillman (wife of late son Tim), Richard Hillman (Lisa), and Carol Keenan (Andrew), and two stepdaughters, Renee and Christine Russell.



Survived are his grandchildren Kristin Hadden (Grant), Tiffany Reilly, Daniel Wilson (Eleanor), Douglas Wilson (Ryan), Patrick Keenan, Sierra McKee (Logan), Luke Hillman, Drew Harper (Alexandra), Amanda Hagan, Sarah Hillman, Rachel Carter (Matthew), Sam Hillman, Thomas Keenan, Jake Hillman, and Emma and Allison Duda.



Survived are his great-grandchildren Isla, Auden, Logan, Sophie, Bartley, and Simon. Gene is also survived and dearly remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.



Gene was a father figure to the many neighborhood kids and a great influence and inspiration to all he coached and taught life lessons. He passed his gift of coaching to his children, and his son continues to coach kids in his community. He loved his work at General Refractories in Baltimore and Baltimore/Boral Brick. Gene was a friend to all and his spirit lives on in the hills of the Greenridge Mountains in Western Maryland where he loved to spend time with his hunting buddies and family. He passed on his love of God and nature, of the backroads and bluegrass music. We will miss his constant, beautiful smiles and warm hugs.



Pop is now enjoying a beer and listening to bluegrass music with his beloved family and friends who passed before including his Mother and Father, sisters Genevieve, Ruth, and Lee, his brother PL/SGT Richard Hillman, USMC, and his son Tim Hillman.



