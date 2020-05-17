Eugene J. Kurowski
On May 13, 2020, Eugene "Gene" James Kurowski, 86, of Kingsville, passed away peacefully; devoted husband of 62 years of Marlene Kurowski (nee Kempf); beloved father of Michael (Maria), John (Kathleen), and Tom (Gigi) Kurowski, and Mary Barron (Matthew); loving grandfather of Alexander, Grace, Caroline, Jack and Kathryn Kurowski, Bridget (Dan) Roseman, Patrick (Maddie), Christian (Kaylan) and Nicole Kurowski, Bradley and Madelyn Barron; great-grandfather of Tessa and Joanna Roseman, Peter, James, and William Kurowski; brother of Phyllis Hobbs (Will).

Due to Covid-19, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen Church, 8028 Bradshaw Rd., Bradshaw MD 21087 or Loyola Blakefield, 500 Chestnut Ave., Towson MD 21204.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
6 entries
