Eugene L. Kibbe
On November 9, 2020 EUGENE L. "Gene" KIBBE, Jr.; beloved husband of Thomie Fox Kibbe; loving father of Dawn Slaughter and her husband Donald, Eugene L. Kibbe, III and his wife Cathy and Linda Kibbe; cherished grandfather of Caitlin Murnane, Patrick Slaughter and his wife Jenna, Thomas and Charles Kibbe; caring great-grandfather of Molly and Sadie Murnane.

Due to the current situation, no services are being planned. In lieu of flowers, and in honor and memory of Gene's service to the community, the family asks that you pay it forward and take care of your community. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 12, 2020
Goodbye our friend, from Sally and Larry Downs.
Remembering all the good times we had together, listening to the Naples Dixieland Jazz Band.
Sally Downs
Friend
