On November 9, 2020 EUGENE L. "Gene" KIBBE, Jr.; beloved husband of Thomie Fox Kibbe; loving father of Dawn Slaughter and her husband Donald, Eugene L. Kibbe, III and his wife Cathy and Linda Kibbe; cherished grandfather of Caitlin Murnane, Patrick Slaughter and his wife Jenna, Thomas and Charles Kibbe; caring great-grandfather of Molly and Sadie Murnane.



Due to the current situation, no services are being planned. In lieu of flowers, and in honor and memory of Gene's service to the community, the family asks that you pay it forward and take care of your community. A guest book is available at



