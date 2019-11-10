Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE MARKOWITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE M. MARKOWITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENE M. MARKOWITZ Notice
On Friday, November 8, 2019, Eugene M. Markowitz, beloved son of Errol M. Markowitz & the late Joyce J. Markowitz (Schmidt), loving nephew of Margaret Dorr & her husband Carl, Stanley (Bud) Abremski & his wife Chris, Eugene M. Schmidt, Bernard W. Schmidt, Shirley A. Schmidt and the late Richard G. Schmidt, also survived by many other loving cousins, family & friends.

Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church on Thursday at 10 A.M.. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -