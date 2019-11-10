|
On Friday, November 8, 2019, Eugene M. Markowitz, beloved son of Errol M. Markowitz & the late Joyce J. Markowitz (Schmidt), loving nephew of Margaret Dorr & her husband Carl, Stanley (Bud) Abremski & his wife Chris, Eugene M. Schmidt, Bernard W. Schmidt, Shirley A. Schmidt and the late Richard G. Schmidt, also survived by many other loving cousins, family & friends.
Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victory Church on Thursday at 10 A.M.. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019