On January 16, 2020 Eugene P. "Euge" "Gene" Balcerak passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean E. Balcerak (nee Reynolds); devoted father of Maryanne Winter and her husband Ed, Debbie Thomas and her husband Dave, Kathy Hamilton and her husband Jeff, and Lisa Winter and her husband Tim; cherished grandfather of Kristen (Gary), Matt (Colleen), Jeff, Brian, Kim, Justin (Stacey), Lauren, Andy, Dan, Greg, and Stephanie; loving great-grandfather of Morgan, Dillon, Erin, and Ryan; dear brother of Bob Balcerak.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday from 6-9 PM and Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at St. Mark Catholic Church (Fallston, MD). Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020