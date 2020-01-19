Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Fallston, MD

Eugene P. Balcerak

Eugene P. Balcerak Notice
On January 16, 2020 Eugene P. "Euge" "Gene" Balcerak passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean E. Balcerak (nee Reynolds); devoted father of Maryanne Winter and her husband Ed, Debbie Thomas and her husband Dave, Kathy Hamilton and her husband Jeff, and Lisa Winter and her husband Tim; cherished grandfather of Kristen (Gary), Matt (Colleen), Jeff, Brian, Kim, Justin (Stacey), Lauren, Andy, Dan, Greg, and Stephanie; loving great-grandfather of Morgan, Dillon, Erin, and Ryan; dear brother of Bob Balcerak.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday from 6-9 PM and Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at St. Mark Catholic Church (Fallston, MD). Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
