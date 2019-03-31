|
On Friday, March 29, 2019, Eugene Joseph "Gene" Perry, Sr.,87, loving husband of Gloria Joan Stranovsky Perry, devoted father of Eugene Joseph Perry, Jr. and Patricia Perry Wellman, grandfather of five. Gene's family will welcome visitors on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, 7401 German Hill Road, Dundalk. For full obituary or to send online condolences to the family, please see www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 31, 2019