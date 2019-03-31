Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Perry Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Eugene Perry Sr. Notice
On Friday, March 29, 2019, Eugene Joseph "Gene" Perry, Sr.,87, loving husband of Gloria Joan Stranovsky Perry, devoted father of Eugene Joseph Perry, Jr. and Patricia Perry Wellman, grandfather of five. Gene's family will welcome visitors on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, 7401 German Hill Road, Dundalk. For full obituary or to send online condolences to the family, please see www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pritts Funeral Home
Download Now