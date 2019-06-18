|
|
Stacharowski , Eugene
On June 19, 2019 Eugene J. Stacharowski beloved husband of the late Theresa M. Stacharowski (nee: Diegel). Devoted father of Steven Stacharowski, Susan Mowry, Gary Stacharowski, Michelle Reese, Marybeth King and Lisa Diem. Dear brother of Norman Stacharowski and Regina Stoetzer. Dear grandfather of Justin, Allison, Scott, Keith, Jessica, Ryan, Lacey, Alex, Carlie, Amy, Connor, Taylor, Kevin, Stephanie, Greg and Thomas. Dear great-grandfather of Sam, Sydney, Reece, McKellar, Sophia, Mackenzie, Molly and Madeline. Visitation Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE Funeral Home 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 am. at St. Clement Church. Entombment Dulaney
Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 18, 2019