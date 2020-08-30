1/1
Eugene Ward Langbehn
1927 - 2020
Eugene (Gene) Ward Langbehn (age 92) died at home with family present on August 26, 2020, after a two week bout with an aggressive cancer.

Born on December 4, 1927, in New York City, Gene is survived by his wife of 16 years, Charlotte Y. Clem Langbehn, and his son Eugene Anthony (Tony) Langbehn (Claudia Smith). He is survived by his first cousin, Caroline Grant of Manhattan and his half-nephew, Charles Feldman of Long Island; by nephews Fred and Steve Klein and nieces Marie Lawrence and Elise Kimball and their families. He is also survived by Charlotte's son, Don Clem (Diane) and daughters Rachel and Kathryn; daughter Cindy Letcher (Jim) and daughters, Anastasia and Celena. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Bertha Frances (Fran) Holzman Langbehn and his mother, Dorothy Grant who married Charles Langbehn in 1912.

Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held at a later date when the Chapel re-opens at the Charlestown retirement community in Catonsville. Interment of cremains will be at Druid Hill Cemetery in a private service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charlestown Harmonizers, Charlestown Benevolent Fund, Towson University Foundation, Common Cause or Gilchrist Hospice. For more about Gene's life go to www.hubbardfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Mr. Langbehn was my 6th grade teacher at Deer Park Elementary in 1972-73.He was a wonderful teacher. That year we performed HMS Pinafore as a 6th grade unit with Ms. Andrion's class. He is a teacher I will never forget. May God Bless and Keep you and your family and friends. My deepest sympathies for your loss.
Mary Beth Kirk Nickles
Student
