Immaculate Heart Of Mary Ch
1301 Denby Rd
Baltimore, MD
(410) 828-6877
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
(1933-2019)

Jean Goodwin (nee Ondak), beloved mother of Peggy Evans and her husband Carl, Chris Goodwin and his wife Lisa, Bob Goodwin and his wife Barb, beloved grandmother to Sara, Emily, Max, Andie, Molly, Zack, Chris and Katie, survived by her brother Jerry and his wife Robbie, predeceased by her parents Joan and Stephan, passed away suddenly on Saturday July 27, 2019. A Memorial service will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Friday August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
