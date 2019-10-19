Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7527 HarfoRoad Road
Parkville, MD 21234
410-444-4683
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Park Mausoleum
7215 Ritchie Hwy
Glen Burnie, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eula Newlon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eula "Mickey" Newlon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eula "Mickey" Newlon Notice
Newlon, Eula "Mickey", 95 passed away on October 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, William H. Newlon and two brothers, William Mark Burkhamer and Guy Burkhamer, Jr. and two sisters, Clara Nelson and Carolyn Fouts. She is survived by a sister, Donna Gallagher and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Monday at 11 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Park Mausoleum, 7215 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Gilchrist Hospice. For complete obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.parkviewfh.com Arrangements by the family owned Parkview Funeral Home of Parkville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eula's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now