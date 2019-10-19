|
Newlon, Eula "Mickey", 95 passed away on October 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, William H. Newlon and two brothers, William Mark Burkhamer and Guy Burkhamer, Jr. and two sisters, Clara Nelson and Carolyn Fouts. She is survived by a sister, Donna Gallagher and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Monday at 11 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Park Mausoleum, 7215 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Gilchrist Hospice. For complete obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.parkviewfh.com Arrangements by the family owned Parkview Funeral Home of Parkville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 19, 2019