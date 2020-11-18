On November 16, 2020, Eunice D. Palen, 67, of Fallston, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late John L. Palen, Sr.; devoted mother of Dena L. King & her husband Aaron, Cathy L. Lucich & her husband Dano and John L. Palen, Jr. & his wife Kari; cherished grandmother of Matthew and Emily King and John L. Palen, III; dear sister of Muriel Trenholm, Paul Mihalik, Marlene Schroeder, Wayne Mihalik, Robert Mihalik and the late Sharon Kane and the late Cynthia Tucker. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor & celebrate Eunice's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5-8 PM where a funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 beginning at 10 AM. Interment Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eunice's name may be made to the Kaufman Cancer Center or the Amedisys Foundation. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.