Eunice Dubin passed away on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at the age of 99. She is survived by her loving children, Robin (David) Lightman, and Dennis (Kathleen) Dubin; grandchildren, Steven (Andrea) Lightman, Eric (Margo) Lightman, and Jesse (Heather) Dubin; and great grandchildren, Joshua, Miles, Max, Eli, and Asher. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Melvin Dubin; and parents, Myron and Edna Meyer.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Haddassah of Greater Washington, 11900 Parklawn Drive, Suite 350 Rockville, Maryland 20852, or House with a Heart Senior Pet Sanctuary, 6409 Stream Valley Way Gaithersburg, MD 20882.



