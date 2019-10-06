Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Marie Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Marie Anderson Notice
Eunice Marie Anderson, 85, of Edgewood, MD passed away on September 30, 2019. Eunice was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mattie Fogle, the late John and Sarah Lippey and wife of the late William Anderson; mother of Roxane Beth Anderson and Clinton Gary Anderson. Services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD at 10:30 am. Burial will take place in Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please visit our tribute store to have a tree planted in memory of Eunice. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now