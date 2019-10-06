|
|
Eunice Marie Anderson, 85, of Edgewood, MD passed away on September 30, 2019. Eunice was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mattie Fogle, the late John and Sarah Lippey and wife of the late William Anderson; mother of Roxane Beth Anderson and Clinton Gary Anderson. Services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD at 10:30 am. Burial will take place in Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please visit our tribute store to have a tree planted in memory of Eunice. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019