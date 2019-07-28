Home

Perry Hall Presbyterian Church
8848 Belair Rd
Baltimore, MD 21236
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Perry Hall Presbyterian Church
8848 Belair Rd
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Eunice Shanks Notice
Died on July 16, 2019 in her 91st year, widow of S Lester Shanks. Surviving are daughters, Susan Lee and husband Charles, Norma Beaumont, a grandson, Daniel Aubrey, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m. at Perry Hall Presbyterian Church, 8848 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236. Memorial gifts are welcome in Eunice's name to:

Gilchrist Hospice, McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 443-849-8213

Samaritan's Purse, P O Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. www.samaritanspurse.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019
