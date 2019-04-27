Home

On Friday, April 19, 2019 EUNICE MAE WHITE age 94 passed away. She was born January 21, 1925 in Baltimore, MD. She was predeceased by her husband Calvin White and son Gary White. Public Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 1st at Wylie Funeral Home, 9200 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133 from 5-8pm. Funeral Services held Thursday May 2nd at St. Bernadine's Catholic Church, 3812 Edmondson Avenue for a 10 wake mass 10:30am funeral mass. Internment Immediately Following.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
