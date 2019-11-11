|
|
On November 9, 2019, Eva Catherine Bolton (nee Gioga), beloved wife of George D. Bolton, devoted mother of Diana M. Bolton and her husband L. Stephen Hess, Stephen L. Bolton, Elise A. Braase and her husband Thomas, Joseph A. Bolton, and Kathryn E. Zoppo and her husband Raphael, loving grandmother of Stephen T. Braase, Scott A. Braase, Natalie A. Allen, Robert P. Zoppo, Bryan D. Zoppo and Evan N. Zoppo, also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, dear sister of Rita T. Avara.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road, (at beltway exit 26) on Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 Noon, at Oakcrest Village Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to at https://www.stjude.org/donate/thanks-and-giving.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019