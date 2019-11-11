Home

Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Oakcrest Village Chapel
8800 Walther Blvd.
Parkville, MD
On November 9, 2019, Eva Catherine Bolton (nee Gioga), beloved wife of George D. Bolton, devoted mother of Diana M. Bolton and her husband L. Stephen Hess, Stephen L. Bolton, Elise A. Braase and her husband Thomas, Joseph A. Bolton, and Kathryn E. Zoppo and her husband Raphael, loving grandmother of Stephen T. Braase, Scott A. Braase, Natalie A. Allen, Robert P. Zoppo, Bryan D. Zoppo and Evan N. Zoppo, also survived by 2 great-grandchildren, dear sister of Rita T. Avara.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road, (at beltway exit 26) on Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 Noon, at Oakcrest Village Chapel, 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234.  Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to at https://www.stjude.org/donate/thanks-and-giving.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
