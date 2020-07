Eva passed away in Blythewood, South Carolina on June 30, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Baltimore, Maryland on March 1, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Mary (Smutek) Kouneski. Eva had a true love for her family. She is survived by her nephews Michael (Carelease) of South Carolina and Timothy (Roberta) of Maryland and her great nieces Keisha, Monae, Caroline, great nephew Christopher and great-great nephew Kai.



