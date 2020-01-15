|
|
Eva Palmer Lee, age 95, of Sunnybrook, MD peacefully passed away on January 1, 2020. Born November 18, 1924 in Butler, MD. She was the daughter of the late Wm. Albert Palmer and Mildred Bull Palmer; beloved wife of the late Herbert Foard Lee; devoted mother of Darlene Clark (Rodney) of Dillon, MT and the late Rita Lee Allard; loving sister of Wm. Calvin Palmer of Shrewsbury, PA; proud grandmother of James (Lindsay) Gracey, Joseph (Sarah) Gracey, Laurie Verhage and John Allard and 8 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Fairview United Methodist Church, 13916 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix, MD 21131 on Saturday, January 18 from 1-2 PM with a funeral service beginning at 2 PM. A brief interment ceremony will follow in the church cemetery followed by a celebratory luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Flowers will be accepted at the church after 10 AM Saturday morning, but in lieu of flowers, please consider monetary donations to the church cemetery instead. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020