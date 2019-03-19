Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evan LLEWELYN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan Joseph LLEWELYN

Notice Condolences Flowers

Evan Joseph LLEWELYN Notice
On March 17, 2019, Evan Joseph Llewelyn, a resident of Fairhaven in Sykesville, beloved husband of the late Nancy Crist Llewelyn, devoted father of Carol Storck (Larry), and Barbara Chilcoat (Charlie), dear brother of the late Rev. Thomas L. Llewelyn, and loving grandfather of Ross Chilcoat (Shannon), Laura Chilcoat, and Brooks Chilcoat. He worked at Maryland Casualty Company in Baltimore from 1949 until his retirement in 1988. Services and interment will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.