On March 17, 2019, Evan Joseph Llewelyn, a resident of Fairhaven in Sykesville, beloved husband of the late Nancy Crist Llewelyn, devoted father of Carol Storck (Larry), and Barbara Chilcoat (Charlie), dear brother of the late Rev. Thomas L. Llewelyn, and loving grandfather of Ross Chilcoat (Shannon), Laura Chilcoat, and Brooks Chilcoat. He worked at Maryland Casualty Company in Baltimore from 1949 until his retirement in 1988. Services and interment will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2019