Evan J Llewelyn, a retired insurance executive, died peacefully on Sunday, March 17 2019, surrounded by loving family. He was 90 years old. Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Charlotte (Landis) and Evan D. Llewelyn, he graduated from City College in Baltimore and Washington College in Chestertown, MD where he played lacrosse. In June of 1952, Evan married Nancy Crist of Baltimore and together they raised two daughters while living in Lutherville MD. Out of school, he served three years in the Air National Guard before joining the Maryland Casualty Company as an underwriter in the home office. He worked there for 39 years rising to Vice President of Special Accounts. Evan traveled throughout the US performing many roles for "The Maryland" as it was known. His expertise allowed him to draft the first Commercial Umbrella policy used in the industry. He retired from The Maryland in 1988. Evan was an avid sailor and his favorite pastime was sailing around the Chesapeake Bay. His favorite place was the beach and many family vacations were taken to Maryland shores and the Caribbean islands.In 2003, he and Nancy moved to Integrace Fairhaven Retirement Community cottages where they enjoyed numerous activities. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Nancy Crist Llewelyn and his brother Reverend Thomas L. Llewelyn. Evan loved spending time with his family and is survived by his two daughters, Carol Storck (Larry) and Barb Chilcoat (Charlie) and three grandchildren Ross Chilcoat, ( Shannon) Laura Chilcoat and Brooks Chilcoat. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at 6 Herndon Avenue Annapolis MD 21403 or www.cbf.org