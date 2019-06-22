|
|
On June 19, 2019, Evangeline L. (nee Yaletchko) Hopkins, passed peacefully at her home. She is the beloved wife of the late Frederick Ridgely Hopkins; devoted mother of Jane E. Hopkins and F. Ridgely Hopkins, Jr.; loving grandmother of Sarah J. and Matthew P. Kuenzel.
The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 1:00pm. Interment Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company www.kvfc.com
www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 22, 2019