E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A.
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
View Map
Evangeline L. Hopkins Notice
On June 19, 2019, Evangeline L. (nee Yaletchko) Hopkins, passed peacefully at her home. She is the beloved wife of the late Frederick Ridgely Hopkins; devoted mother of Jane E. Hopkins and F. Ridgely Hopkins, Jr.; loving grandmother of Sarah J. and Matthew P. Kuenzel.

The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 1:00pm. Interment Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company www.kvfc.com

www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 22, 2019
