On Saturday, October 3, 2020; Evans J. Taylor (nee Johnson), beloved wife Robert W. Taylor, Sr.; devoted mother of Catherine "Kellie" Mahaffy and Robert W. Taylor, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Caitlin Taylor, Arin Taylor Mahaffy and Alexander Broadwater Mahaffy.



Friends and family may call the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Church of the Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roland Park Country School, Development Office, 5204 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210.



