1/
Evans Johnson Taylor
On Saturday, October 3, 2020; Evans J. Taylor (nee Johnson), beloved wife Robert W. Taylor, Sr.; devoted mother of Catherine "Kellie" Mahaffy and Robert W. Taylor, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Caitlin Taylor, Arin Taylor Mahaffy and Alexander Broadwater Mahaffy.

Friends and family may call the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Church of the Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Rd, Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roland Park Country School, Development Office, 5204 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
