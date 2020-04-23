|
Evart (Bud) Frantz Cornell passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Born January 30, 1932 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Evart Abbott Cornell and late Marie Agnes Cornell. Growing up in Lutherville, Dr. Cornell graduated from Towson High School in 1949, and went on to obtain a BS in Education from the State Teachers College at Towson where he met his late wife Luella Bivens Cornell. He later obtained a Masters degree in Elementary Education from Loyola College, and a Doctorate in Education with a minor in Child Growth and Development from the University of Maryland, College Park. He was also drafted into the Army during the Korean War.
Dr. Cornell retired from Baltimore County Public Schools in 1988 after 35 years. He was a principal at a number of elementary schools including Stoneleigh, Loch Raven, and Villa Cresta. After retiring, Dr. Cornell accepted a position at Towson University supervising student teachers.
Aside from his professional career, Dr. Cornell was an avid traveler. His travels included China where he climbed the Great Wall of China, Italy, South Africa, and Brazil. He also enjoyed volunteering in his community. His involvement included being a past President of The Baltimore Symphony Associates, Secretary for The Asian Arts and Culture Center at Towson University, Secretary for The Historical Society of Baltimore County, and chaired committees at Ascension Lutheran Church. He also enjoyed hiking, reading, genealogy, concerts, and co-authored a book, Growing Up in Lutherville During the 30's and 40's, with Barbara Yingling.
He is survived by two children: Jonathan M. Cornell (Tonia) and Sara E. Cornell Hall (late Richard); and six grandchildren: Matthew, Rachel, and Emma Hall, and Jonathan Jr. and Justice Cornell, and Jasmine Barr. He was the devoted brother of the late Patricia Cornell Manion.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Ascension Lutheran Church. Memorials in his name can be made to the Historical Society of Baltimore County: 9811 Van Buren Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2020