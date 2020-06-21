Eve Schwartzman
Eve B. Schwartzman passed away on May 31, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 at the age of 87. Eve was the daughter of Theresa McNeal and Edward Blum and was born and lived in Baltimore. She graduated from Park School, attended Bucknell College, and earned a Masters of English from the University of Chicago. She loved to travel and briefly lived in Europe and the Philippines. She worked her whole life: for TWA at Friendship airport, as a market surveyor for Proctor and Gamble, and even painted houses. She eventually settled in Baltimore to raise kids and pursue a career as a computer programmer. She was a beloved employee of PKW Associates, Inc. for many years. Eve was extremely bright and well-spoken and loved witty conversation and hosting parties. She had strong opinions and a big heart. A sympathetic friend, she was always lent a shoulder to cry on. She is predeceased by her ex-husband, Howard Schwartzman, and her lifelong friend, Florence "Ducky" Fuller. She will be fondly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her son Edward of Asheville, NC, and daughter Theresa of New Orleans. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Second Chance, 1700 Ridgely Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 or the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 8, 2020
Eve was a big part in my life, since she was there when I was born til now. She will be remembered by me as a very kind and genuinely loving Aunt, that has no equal. Eve would give me great advice on my many mistakes on finding true love. I will be always grateful for her wisdom. Eve was the matriarch of the family, that will never be replaced. Eve was the special person a nephew could go to and talk about anything under the sun. I will truly miss her loving smile and voice. RIP my lovely Aunt Eve!
David Eckes
Family
