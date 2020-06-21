Eve Schwartzman

Eve B. Schwartzman passed away on May 31, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19 at the age of 87. Eve was the daughter of Theresa McNeal and Edward Blum and was born and lived in Baltimore. She graduated from Park School, attended Bucknell College, and earned a Masters of English from the University of Chicago. She loved to travel and briefly lived in Europe and the Philippines. She worked her whole life: for TWA at Friendship airport, as a market surveyor for Proctor and Gamble, and even painted houses. She eventually settled in Baltimore to raise kids and pursue a career as a computer programmer. She was a beloved employee of PKW Associates, Inc. for many years. Eve was extremely bright and well-spoken and loved witty conversation and hosting parties. She had strong opinions and a big heart. A sympathetic friend, she was always lent a shoulder to cry on. She is predeceased by her ex-husband, Howard Schwartzman, and her lifelong friend, Florence "Ducky" Fuller. She will be fondly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her son Edward of Asheville, NC, and daughter Theresa of New Orleans. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Second Chance, 1700 Ridgely Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 or the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.



