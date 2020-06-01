Eve Secunda (nee Rosenfeld), of Gambrills, MD, passed away on May 31, 2020 at the age of 74. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Secunda; children, Sherrie Secunda Morris (Mark Randall Morris) and Mark Steven Secunda (Miriam Elise Frieman Secunda); sister, Linda Carol Wasserman (late Harvey Wasserman); grandchildren, Ashley Suzanne Morris, Michelle Irita Morris, and Adam Joshua Secunda; sisters-in-law, Debra Beryl Secunda and Gail Secunda; and nieces, Kim Fishman and Robin De Angelo. She was predeceased by her parents, Susan and Siegfried Rosenfeld.



Eve was a very active participant in many clubs and associations, including Temple Beth Shalom Sisterhood, Gay Shiles Studios, Laurel Art Guild, Art League of Ocean City, Annapolis Watercolor Club, 5 A's, Boardgame Players Association, Mahjong groups and Lunch Buddies, US Holocaust Memorial Museum, and The Nature Conservancy.



Eve will be missed by her loving family, her many friends, and her past co-workers. She was full of love for her family, and loved life. She wanted to do everything. Toward the end, she said, "I thought I'd have more time." So did we all...



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024.



