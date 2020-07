On July 5, 2020, Evelyn A. Schisler Markulik; loving wife of the late Frank J. Markulik, mother of Vernon Hart,sister of Bernard Schisler, Vernon Schisler and Thelma Burns.Visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD. where funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10 at 10 am. Interment at Parkwood Cemetery at 12 noon. For full obituary and to leave online condolences, please see www.prittsfuneralhome.com