Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
7202 Rockland Hills Drive #208
Baltimore, MD
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7202 Rockland Hills Drive #208
Baltimore, MD
Evelyn Anita Katz

Evelyn Anita Katz Notice
Evelyn Anita Katz (nee Honigsberg), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on March 1, 2020, at the age of 101. She is survived by her loving children, Melvin (Myra) Katz, Jeffrey (Barbara) Katz and Linda Katz (Glenn Kottelchuck); sister, Joan Scherr; grandchildren, Sandi (James) Cardman, Holly (Jason) Sutton and Jessice (Justin) Layman; great grandchildren, James Allan, Elizabeth, Vincent, Beverly, Allison and Jaden. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Allan Katz; sister, Marcelle Miller; and parents, Gertrude and Samuel Honigsberg.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 5, at 11 am. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 7202 Rockland Hills Drive #208, Baltimore, MD 21209, Thursday following interment, with a service at 7pm and Friday until 5pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
