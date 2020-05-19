Evelyn B. Rosen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn B. Rosen (nee Blank) passed away on May 17, 2020 at the age of 97. She is survived by her dear nieces and nephews, Charlene (Wayne) Block, David Blank, Deborah (late Brent) Colby, Cynthia Solle, Karen (Ronald) Adolfo-Vida, Fran Ludman (Sheldon Laskin), and Diana (Marc) Grosman. She is also survived by many loving great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and other relatives. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Mervin Z. Rosen; brother, Stanley (Leda) Blank; parents, Mollie and Harris Blank; and nephew, Ronald (Diane) Blank.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved