Evelyn B. Rosen (nee Blank) passed away on May 17, 2020 at the age of 97. She is survived by her dear nieces and nephews, Charlene (Wayne) Block, David Blank, Deborah (late Brent) Colby, Cynthia Solle, Karen (Ronald) Adolfo-Vida, Fran Ludman (Sheldon Laskin), and Diana (Marc) Grosman. She is also survived by many loving great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and other relatives. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Mervin Z. Rosen; brother, Stanley (Leda) Blank; parents, Mollie and Harris Blank; and nephew, Ronald (Diane) Blank.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer's Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or the charity of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 19 to May 20, 2020.