Ms. Evelyn T. Beasley, age 89, of Baltimore, transitioned Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Woodholme Gardens in Pikesville, MD. Ms. Beasley was born October 25, 1929 in Baltimore, MD. She was an educator with the Baltimore City School System. Calling hours will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD, 21133. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Church of the Redeemer, 5603 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD, 21210. Interment will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2019
