On April 13, 2019, EVELYN TERESA BOCK( nee Topolski) devoted wife of the late Francis Bock; loving mother of Dennis Bock, David Bock and his wife Kathleen, and Deborah Fisher, cherished Mom Mom of Kate Fisher; dear sister of the late Ray, Gil, and Flo.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 2-4 &7-9. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030 on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00am. Entombment, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019