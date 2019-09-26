|
|
Evelyn Ruth Boss, age 95, passed away September 24, 2019. She was born on Christmas day in Harrison Township, PA to Andrew McIntosh and Margaret Jean Moore. Evelyn was preceded in death by her sisters Helen, Margaret and Janet, and by her husband Edward C. Boss. She is survived by her daughter Ann Boss, who will miss her greatly. As a young woman she dreamed of going to college and traveling but instead ended up working secretarial jobs to help support those around her for much of her life. She found her joy in gardening, sewing, playing the organ, and baking the best apple pies ever. Later in life she indulged her passion for painting and became a voracious reader, and was always up for a good debate about politics , or anything else for that matter. She asked that her body be donated for the purposes of science, a last act of caring for others.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019