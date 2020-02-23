Home

Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church

EVELYN C. ORSINI


1932 - 2020
EVELYN C. ORSINI Notice
On Friday, February 21, 2020, EVELYN C. ORSINI (nee Conklin) beloved wife of the late Albert F. Orsini and the late Colin F. Harby, devoted mother of Colleen Smith & her husband Fred, Shawn Harby & his wife Deb, Tegan Baumann & her late husband Ray, Bridget Stone & her late husband Dan, Erin Simonetti & her husband Pete, and Mavis Green & her husband Darrin, loving grandmother of Caitlyn, Jamie, Elisabeth, Sara, Alee, Olivia, Jonathan, Allen, Eric, Lily, and Victoria, sister of Patricia Laupp & her husband George, Kenneth Conklin & his wife Sharon, and the late William Conklin and Alice Basta. Evelyn is also survived by one great grandchild and other loving relatives and friends.

Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 until 9 P.M. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Hope Church on Friday at 10:30 A.M. Entombment in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
