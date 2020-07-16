Evelyn Cavanaugh

On July 6, 2020, Evelyn Rose Cavanaugh (Andes) of Ellicott City, MD, wife of the late Peter J. Cavanaugh, mother of Diane Marxen and her husband Stan of Harrisonville, MD, Kevin Cavanaugh and his wife Nancy of Cambridge, MD, Paul Cavanaugh and his wife Elizabeth of Mt. Airy, MD, Cathleen Lopez and her husband Frank of Ellicott City, MD and Colleen Pallozzi and her husband Bill of Ellicott City, MD. Her loving sons, Kenneth J., Thomas G., and Patrick J. Cavanaugh, and siblings Dolores M. Klein, Thomas L. Andes and James A. Andes predeceased Mrs. Cavanaugh. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, her brothers, Frank F. and William J. Andes and many loving nieces and nephews.



Evelyn's greatest joy was raising her 8 children and especially enjoyed being a sport mom. She was always on the sidelines for any game, and all could hear her cheering. She took pride in being a Howard High Lions supporter, receiving the Outstanding Howard High Parent award in 1989 to acknowledge the many years of service, support, and dedication. In 1978 Evelyn went back to work as a night shift secretary in the emergency room of St. Agnes Hospital. She worked there for many years to provide "fun money" for her and children. She also took great pleasure in her role as Nana. She remembered every birthday to include all of her nieces and nephews and their children. Along with card making/sending she also enjoyed crocheting, crafting and reading. Mrs. Cavanaugh also had a love of the sun, enjoying her summers at Watermont Swim Club and her years traveling to her place at the beach.



Evelyn was a very strong and loving person who made an impact on all who knew her. She was so very proud of all of her children and grandchildren often saying, "I have the best group!" She lived a long and full life and will be missed dearly.



Services will be held at a later date.



