On, May 1, 2020, Evelyn Chisolm (Cassels-Smith de Gast) of Annapolis, MD. She was born to George and Evelyn Cassels-Smith on March 14, 1935. She grew up in Ruxton, MD with her brother, George H. Cassels-Smith (Jeremy Brown). Evelyn, aka: Linda married Kenneth Graeme Menzies. They were married for 13 years. She is survived by their two children, Evelyn Trenholm Menzies Naeny (Carter Naeny) and Kenneth Graeme Menzies, Jr. (Peggy Pedone). On September 16, 1971, she married Robert de Gast and was blessed with three stepchildren: Makaria de Gast (Tom Jayne), Sabrina de Gast, and Justin de Gast (Debra Cybulski). She is survived by four grandchildren: Thomas Dyson Naeny, Evelyn Alden Naeny, Kenneth Graeme Menzies, III (Melissa Agnostak), and Kirstin Nina Menzies (Jordan Miller); and one great-grandchild, David Asher Miller. There are four step-grandchildren: Karsyn de Gast, Cameron de Gast, Tyler Jayne, and Greta Glaeser. For further information, please visit:



