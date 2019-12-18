|
Evelyn Clara Murray, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on December 11, 2019. She was 79.
Mrs. Murray was born in Ashe County, North Carolina, to Edwin W. Powers and Mary Etta Hurley McGraw. After her family moved to Maryland, she lived most of her life in Level Village and then in the town of Havre de Grace; Evelyn attended Bel Air High School and graduated in 1959. She was the devoted wife of the late James Hugh Murray, loving mother of Joanna Murray and her companion John of Chesapeake City, MD. She was the grandmother of James (Jimmy) Crabbe and sister of the late Wylene DuBree and Raymond Powers.
Mrs. Murray worked in the town of Havre de Grace for over 25 years. She began her career with Pershing Photography, and then worked with Z. Witt Jewelers, B&H Jewelry, and The Bank of Memories. She was a member of the Young at Heart Club, the American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary and volunteered her time at Citizens Nursing Home. Her life was surrounded by her deep love for Havre de Grace, whether it was working, walking the Promenade or through town and spending time at the park. Evelyn always enjoyed being outdoors and also trips to Ocean City, MD with her family.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 11 AM until 1 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1 PM. Interment will be held at Angel Hill Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Joseph L. Davis American Legion Post No. 47
501 Saint John St, Havre de Grace, Maryland 21078 or Community Projects of Havre de Grace, Inc. (Thanksgiving Community Dinner) 224 N. Washington Street, Havre de Grace MD 21078.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019