Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Engel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Engel

Notice Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Engel Notice
Evelyn "Ede" Engel, age 95, passed away on April 28, 2019 in Cary, NC. Formerly a residence of Oak Crest Village in Parkville, MD; Evelyn is survived by her beloved sister, Dorothy E. Meyers and her dear cousins, Brad and Jan Thomas. Born on July 7, 1923 in Elkridge, MD, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Edward and Ethel (Baldwin) Engel. She was also predeceased by her dear brother-in-law, Thomas E Meyers. Services were privately held in Cary, NC.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 8 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.