Evelyn "Ede" Engel, age 95, passed away on April 28, 2019 in Cary, NC. Formerly a residence of Oak Crest Village in Parkville, MD; Evelyn is survived by her beloved sister, Dorothy E. Meyers and her dear cousins, Brad and Jan Thomas. Born on July 7, 1923 in Elkridge, MD, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Edward and Ethel (Baldwin) Engel. She was also predeceased by her dear brother-in-law, Thomas E Meyers. Services were privately held in Cary, NC.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 8 to May 12, 2019