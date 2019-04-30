|
Evelyn Carmen Evans (nee Buschmann) formally of South Baltimore and Preston, MD, beloved wife of the late Gene A. Evans died peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 89. Evelyn is preceded in death by her late son David Gene Evans; parents, Charles and Helena Buschmann; three sisters, Irene Thompson, Carlyn Stewart and Helen Kotchen and two brothers, Charles R. and Gerard Buschmann.Evelyn is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Linda and Timothy and Dee Evans; Sister, Mary Scott and Brother, David Buschmann; 5 grandchildren, Stephen, Aaron, Jonathan, Jordan and David Evans.Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 237 East Patapsco Avenue (BROOKLYN) on Tuesday April 30, 2019 and Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church 108 E. West Street Baltimore, Maryland 21230. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019