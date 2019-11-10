|
On Thursday, November 7, 2019 Evelyn Frances Chaffman (nee Anderson) of Manchester, age 86 passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Milton Linwood Chaffman, Sr.; devoted mother of Milton L. Chaffman, Jr. and his wife Jo Ann, Gary W. Chaffman, Sr. and his wife Edith, Pamela D. Williams and her husband Richard, Michael L. Chaffman and his wife Nina; dear sister of Eva, Landon and the late Lillian, Joan, Gladys and Gail; loving grandmother of Milton, Dustin, Gary Jr., Danyell, Charles, Ashli, Richard Jr., and Darrin; great grandmother of Justin, Helana, Tyler, Anabelle, Mason, Aiden and Rylee; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM, where a funeral service will held on Wednesday beginning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery-Ellicott City. In lieu of flowers, please remember Evelyn with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019