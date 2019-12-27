|
On December 24, 2019 Evelyn M. Gast, passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late George H. Gast; cherished mother of Lisa McClure (Nelson), Daniel Gast (Kathy), Mark Gast, the late George J. Gast, whom is survived by his wife Carolyn, the late Tom and Greg Gast. She is also survived by numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at which time a service will begin followed by inurnment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020