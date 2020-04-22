|
Evelyn Hyman (nee Schoen) passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 99. She is survived by her sons, Howard (Adrienne) Hyman and Fred (Ann-Laurie) Hyman; grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Hymansmith, Julie (Bradley) Moore, Jamison Hyman (Visnu Ghosh), Jeremy Hyman, and Mara Hyman; and great-grandchildren, Hazel Hymansmith, Violet Moore, and Mari Kaufman. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Julius Hyman; siblings, Esther Michelson, Lillian Donley, Harry Schoen, and Anne Bauver; and parents, Louis and Pearl Schoen.
Evelyn had a lifelong passion for music, both singing and appreciation, as well as gardening, which she pursued into her early 90's. Although born in Baltimore, she and her husband relocated to Delray Beach, Florida in 1974 where they were founding members of Temple Sinai Congregation. Evelyn returned to Baltimore in 2012 to be close to her family.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020